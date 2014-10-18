Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 6 of 6]

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    Texas Army National Guard’s Maj. Gen. Gregory P. Chaney, Assistant Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department, left, and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Gary Michael Rose (Retired), right, conduct a meet and greet during the memorial for 36th Infantry Division’s Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, April 16, 2021, at the National Cemetery of Chattanooga. TSgt Coolidge was the oldest living recipient of the Medal of Honor before his passing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    Medal of Honor
    Texas Army National Guard
    World War II
    Chattanooga
    36th Infantry Division
    Charles H. Coolidge

