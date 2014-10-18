36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

Texas Army National Guard’s Maj. Gen. Gregory P. Chaney, Assistant Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department, left, and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Gary Michael Rose (Retired), right, conduct a meet and greet during the memorial for 36th Infantry Division’s Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, April 16, 2021, at the National Cemetery of Chattanooga. TSgt Coolidge was the oldest living recipient of the Medal of Honor before his passing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

