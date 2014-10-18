Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 1 of 6]

    CHATANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena 

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    Honor Guard members from the Tennessee National Guard carry the casket of 36th Infantry Division's Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, one of the nation's most celebrated Medal of Honor recipients, on April 16, 2021, Chattanooga, Tennessee, during his memorial services. Before his passing at age 99-years-old, Coolidge was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, which he earned during World War II, while assigned to the 141st Infantry Regiment. Today that regiment still serves Texas and the Nation as 1st and 3d Battalions, 141st Infantry of the 72d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2014
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6621270
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-EP075-005
    Resolution: 4255x2853
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CHATANOOGA, TN, US
    This work, 36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Texas Army National Guard
    World War II
    Chattanooga
    36th Infantry Division
    Charles H. Coolidge

