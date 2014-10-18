Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 5 of 6]

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

    CHATANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena 

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    From left to right, Bill Coolidge, John Coolidge, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.), Charlie Coolidge Jr., are presented U.S. flags during a military honors funeral service April 16, 2021, for their father, 36th Infantry Division’s Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, April 16, 2021, at the National Cemetery of Chattanooga. Before his passing at age 99-years old, Coolidge was one of the nation's most celebrated Medal of Honor recipients, which he earned during World War II, while assigned to the 141st Infantry Regiment. Today that regiment still serves Texas and the Nation as 1st and 3d Battalions, 141st Infantry of the 72d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2014
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6621274
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-EP075-043
    Resolution: 3317x3060
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CHATANOOGA, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient
    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient
    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient
    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient
    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient
    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Texas Army National Guard
    World War II
    Chattanooga
    36th Infantry Division
    Charles H. Coolidge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT