36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

From left to right, Bill Coolidge, John Coolidge, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.), Charlie Coolidge Jr., are presented U.S. flags during a military honors funeral service April 16, 2021, for their father, 36th Infantry Division’s Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, April 16, 2021, at the National Cemetery of Chattanooga. Before his passing at age 99-years old, Coolidge was one of the nation's most celebrated Medal of Honor recipients, which he earned during World War II, while assigned to the 141st Infantry Regiment. Today that regiment still serves Texas and the Nation as 1st and 3d Battalions, 141st Infantry of the 72d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

