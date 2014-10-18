Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 4 of 6]

    36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    Honor Guardsmen from the Tennessee National Guard complete the folding of the U.S. flag during a memorial service for the 36th Infantry Division's Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, one of the nation's most celebrated Medal of Honor recipients on April 16, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The folded flag is passed to Col Rivera, commander of the brigade in which Coolidge served, and presented to his son, Lt. Gen. (R) Charles Coolidge Jr. Before his passing at age 99-years-old, Coolidge was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, which he earned during World War II while assigned to the 141st Infantry Regiment. Today that regiment still serves Texas and the Nation as 1st and 3d Battalions, 141st Infantry of the 72d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2014
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    This work, 36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier Veteran Italy France Medal of Honor Tennessee Texas National Guard
    Texas Texas Army National Guard World War II U.S. Army Chattanooga 36th Infantry Division Heritage C

