Honor Guardsmen from the Tennessee National Guard complete the folding of the U.S. flag during a memorial service for the 36th Infantry Division's Tech. Sgt. Charles H. Coolidge, one of the nation's most celebrated Medal of Honor recipients on April 16, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The folded flag is passed to Col Rivera, commander of the brigade in which Coolidge served, and presented to his son, Lt. Gen. (R) Charles Coolidge Jr. Before his passing at age 99-years-old, Coolidge was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, which he earned during World War II while assigned to the 141st Infantry Regiment. Today that regiment still serves Texas and the Nation as 1st and 3d Battalions, 141st Infantry of the 72d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2014 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 00:37 Photo ID: 6621273 VIRIN: 210416-Z-EP075-033 Resolution: 4626x3015 Size: 1.82 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Infantry Division Honors Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.