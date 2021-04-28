Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger

A contractor with the unified command preps a container for potential pollution during a pollution assessment operation on the American Challenger in Bodega Bay, California, April 28, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines prior to pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6621124
|VIRIN:
|210428-G-G0211-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
