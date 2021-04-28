Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger [Image 5 of 5]

    Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A container of collected debris is shown near the American Challenger during a pollution assessment operation in Bodega Bay, California, April 28, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines during the pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)

    california
    unified command
    american challenger

