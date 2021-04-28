A container of oily water mixture is shown near the American Challenger during a pollution assessment operation in Bodega Bay, California, April 28, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines during the pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6621127 VIRIN: 210428-G-G0211-003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.06 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.