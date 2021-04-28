Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger

A container of oily water mixture is shown near the American Challenger during a pollution assessment operation in Bodega Bay, California, April 28, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines during the pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)
