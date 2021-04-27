Contractors with the unified command fly near the American Challenger during a pollution assessment operation in Bodega Bay, California, April 28, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines prior to pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6621125 VIRIN: 210427-G-G0211-001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 789.77 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractors assess and remove pollution from the vessel American Challenger [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.