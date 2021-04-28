Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv

Maj. Gen. Tabor observes the Sniper Course at the 142nd Training Center on April 28, 2021. This is a joint course with participants from the United States, Canada, and Ukraine.

