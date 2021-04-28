Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv

Maj. Gen. Tabor receives a brief and familiarization with all weapons systems that are trained on at the 142nd Training Center on April 28, 2021. Special Operation Soldiers who train at the facility are familiarized with all weapons systems that they may encounter throughout the region.

