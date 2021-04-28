Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 3 of 4]

    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv

    UKRAINE

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Dutart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Maj. Gen. Tabor receives a brief and familiarization with all weapons systems that are trained on at the 142nd Training Center on April 28, 2021. Special Operation Soldiers who train at the facility are familiarized with all weapons systems that they may encounter throughout the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6620176
    VIRIN: 210428-A-GO187-003
    Resolution: 4702x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv
    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv
    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv
    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOFinEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT