    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 1 of 4]

    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv

    UKRAINE

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Dutart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Maj. Gen Tabor met with the commander of the 142nd Training Center in Berdychev, Ukraine on April 28, 2021. This is the visit Maj. Gen. Tabor has conducted since taking command of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6620167
    VIRIN: 210428-A-GO187-699
    Resolution: 5405x4480
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

