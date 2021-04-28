Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 2 of 4]

    UKRAINE

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Dutart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Maj. Gen. Tabor and CMC Musselman answer questions following a discussion on April 28, 2021 from candidates in the Ukrainian Special Operations Qualification Course at the 142nd Training Center. This is as historic class as the first female in Ukrainian history has made it through assessment and selection into the qualification course.

