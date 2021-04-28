Maj. Gen. Tabor and CMC Musselman answer questions following a discussion on April 28, 2021 from candidates in the Ukrainian Special Operations Qualification Course at the 142nd Training Center. This is as historic class as the first female in Ukrainian history has made it through assessment and selection into the qualification course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6620175 VIRIN: 210428-A-GO187-858 Resolution: 3772x4455 Size: 1.04 MB Location: UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen Tabor Meets with Ukrainian Military Leadership During Trip to Kyiv [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.