A canvas print of the oil painting of USS Liberty (GTS-5) hangs on one of the NAVIFOR Flag deck. This canvas print produced by DAPS is part of the new wall artwork celebrating both the IW community and Navy history. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6619617
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-XG502-0002
|Resolution:
|3579x3264
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art
