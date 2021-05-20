A canvas print of the oil painting of USS Liberty (GTS-5) hangs on one of the NAVIFOR Flag deck. This canvas print produced by DAPS is part of the new wall artwork celebrating both the IW community and Navy history. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6619617 VIRIN: 210520-N-XG502-0002 Resolution: 3579x3264 Size: 1.28 MB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 5 of 5], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.