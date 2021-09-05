Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

Donated by Vice Adm. Brown, the command logo plaque for Naval Atlantic Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) Facility in Jacksonville, Fla. hangs in one of the passageways at the NAVIFOR headquarters building. Brown, a METOC officer, commanded this facility from August 2004 until it and the associated 26 worldwide detachments decommissioned in June 2006, when he was a Commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)

