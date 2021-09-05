Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 4 of 5]

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    Donated by Vice Adm. Brown, the command logo plaque for Naval Atlantic Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) Facility in Jacksonville, Fla. hangs in one of the passageways at the NAVIFOR headquarters building. Brown, a METOC officer, commanded this facility from August 2004 until it and the associated 26 worldwide detachments decommissioned in June 2006, when he was a Commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6619616
    VIRIN: 210509-N-XG502-0024
    Resolution: 3465x3210
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 5 of 5], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art
    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art
    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art
    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art
    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #METOC
    #cyber
    #IW
    #NAVIFOR
    #IWHistory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT