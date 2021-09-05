Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Brown, Commander, NAVIFOR and NAVIFOR FORCM Twiford flank the NAVIFOR Commanders leadership board in the main passageway leading to the NAVIFOR Flag Deck. Brown's photo will be added to the board just following his upcoming Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)

    This work, Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 5 of 5], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    #Leadership
    #cyber
    #IW
    #NAVIFOR
    #IWHistory

