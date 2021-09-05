Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 2 of 5]

    Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    The FORCM leadership board prominently displays the first two IW FORMCs selected in 1971. Current IW FORCMs across the domain are showcased in second row. The bottom two rows contain former NAVIFOR FORCMs since 2002. A work in progress, nameplates are still being made. Vice Adm. Brown, Commander, NAVIFOR and NAVIFOR FORCM Twiford flank the FORCM leadership board just outside FORCM's office. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacky Fisher)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    This work, Information Warfare History Preserved In Wall Art [Image 5 of 5], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Leadership
    #cyber
    #FORCM
    #IW
    #NAVIFOR
    #IWHistory

