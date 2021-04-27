A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line after completing a routine training mission at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Aircrew members routinely conduct training missions to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6619583
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-UJ876-1116
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Taping up [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
