A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line after completing a routine training mission at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Aircrew members routinely conduct training missions to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US