Tech. Sgt. John Thompson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reviews a checklist while inspecting a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Airmen routinely conduct inspections to ensure the mission and operational readiness of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6619581
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-UJ876-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Next on the list [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
