    Inspection item checked [Image 3 of 4]

    Inspection item checked

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Jai Kilmer, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron quality assurance technician, reviews a checklist while inspecting maintenance procedures on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Quality assurance technicians ensure Airmen adhere to proper protocols to safely and effectively conduct maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    This work, Inspection item checked [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

