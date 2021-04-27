Master Sgt. Jai Kilmer, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron quality assurance technician, reviews a checklist while inspecting maintenance procedures on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Quality assurance technicians ensure Airmen adhere to proper protocols to safely and effectively conduct maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6619582
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-UJ876-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Inspection item checked [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
