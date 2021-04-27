Critical reading

Staff Sgt. Nelson Bersal, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidance and control technician, reviews a technical order while conducting a routine maintenance inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2021. Technical orders are critical as they give Airmen instructions to ensure maintenance tasks are properly and safely conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Posted: 04.28.2021