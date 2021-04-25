Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry

A pilot assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) greets maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group upon arrival to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. Personnel and aircraft assigned to the 494th EFS, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, completed a tactical ferry mission where F-15E Strike Eagles were loaded with double the standard munitions to demonstrate an Agile Combat Employment capability in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

