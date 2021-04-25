A pilot assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) greets maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group upon arrival to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. Personnel and aircraft assigned to the 494th EFS, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, completed a tactical ferry mission where F-15E Strike Eagles were loaded with double the standard munitions to demonstrate an Agile Combat Employment capability in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6619561
|VIRIN:
|210425-F-WV456-0423
|Resolution:
|4025x2687
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry
LEAVE A COMMENT