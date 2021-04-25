A crew chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group performs post-flight procedures on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. The aircraft, assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, completed a tactical ferry mission where it was loaded with double the standard munitions to demonstrate an Agile Combat Employment capability in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 11:31 Photo ID: 6619558 VIRIN: 210425-F-WV456-0447 Resolution: 2850x1903 Size: 2.25 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.