A crew chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group performs post-flight procedures on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. The aircraft, assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, completed a tactical ferry mission where it was loaded with double the standard munitions to demonstrate an Agile Combat Employment capability in a deployed setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
This work, Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry
