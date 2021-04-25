Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry [Image 5 of 6]

    Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, assigned to the 332nd AEW, re-located to Al Dhafra Air Base from an undisclosed location in order to support a U.S. Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    F15

