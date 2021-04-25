A crew chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, assigned to the 332nd AEW, re-located to Al Dhafra Air Base from an undisclosed location in order to support a U.S. Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 11:31 Photo ID: 6619560 VIRIN: 210425-F-WV456-0383 Resolution: 5053x3373 Size: 4.34 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.