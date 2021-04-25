A crew chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, assigned to the 332nd AEW, re-located to Al Dhafra Air Base from an undisclosed location in order to support a U.S. Air Forces Central Agile Combat Employment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|04.25.2021
|04.28.2021 11:31
|6619560
|210425-F-WV456-0383
|5053x3373
|4.34 MB
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|5
|11
Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry
