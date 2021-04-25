Deployed fighters utilize ACE concept, execute tactical munitions ferry

Four F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) line up on the flightline at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2021. Pilots and maintainers assigned to the 494th EFS, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing executed the first combat tactical ferry mission as part of an Agile Combat Employment operation in a deployed theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

