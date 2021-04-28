Soldiers with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pose in denim or denim ribbon for Denim Day at Camp Bondsteel on April 28, 2021. Denim Day is observed internationally to support victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6619550 VIRIN: 210428-Z-TN401-1016 Resolution: 4680x3287 Size: 1.26 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.