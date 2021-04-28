Soldiers with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pose in denim for Denim Day at Camp Bondsteel on April 28, 2021. Denim Day is the culminating event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for RC-E. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 10:52
|Photo ID:
|6619551
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-TN401-1028
|Resolution:
|5128x3717
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day
LEAVE A COMMENT