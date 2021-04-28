KFOR Soldiers observe Denim Day

Soldiers with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pose in denim for Denim Day at Camp Bondsteel on April 28, 2021. Denim Day is the culminating event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for RC-E. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

