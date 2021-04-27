A Paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, applies a dressing to a simulated casualty during testing 63at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 26, 2021. More than 500 paratroopers are attempting to earn their expert infantry and soldier badge. The EIB involves 30 individual test stations, a physical fitness assessment, and a 12-mile ruck march. Paratroopers who pass will be awarded the expert infantryman’s badge or the expert soldier’s badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:23 Photo ID: 6619086 VIRIN: 210427-A-DU810-200 Resolution: 5175x3450 Size: 4.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.