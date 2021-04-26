Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing

Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, finish the four-mile run during the physical-fitness-assessment test portion of expert infantryman’s badge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 27, 2021. More than 500 paratroopers are attempting to earn their expert infantry and soldier badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

