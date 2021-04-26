Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing [Image 2 of 4]

    Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, finish the four-mile run during the physical-fitness-assessment test portion of expert infantryman’s badge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 27, 2021. More than 500 paratroopers are attempting to earn their expert infantry and soldier badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:23
    Photo ID: 6619084
    VIRIN: 210426-A-DU810-130
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

