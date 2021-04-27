Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing [Image 3 of 4]

    Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, studies his expert infantryman’s handbook before testing begins at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 27, 2021. More than 500 paratroopers are attempting to earn their expert infantry and soldier badge. The EIB involves 30 individual test stations, a physical fitness assessment, and a 12-mile ruck march. Paratroopers who pass will be awarded the expert infantryman’s badge or the expert soldier’s badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    badge
    Alaska
    Infantryman
    Spartan
    EIB
    ESB

