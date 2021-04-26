A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrates the proper way to perform the sit-up during the physical-fitness-assessment test portion of expert infantryman’s badge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 26, 2021. More than 500 paratroopers are attempting to earn their expert infantry and soldier badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6619083
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-DU810-012
|Resolution:
|4871x3247
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartans’ EIB/ESB testing [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
