Rct. Ben C. Snethen (left) and Rct. Benjamin I. Cossio (right) with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Rct. Snethen is from Denton, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Fort Worth. Rct. Cossio is from San Diego, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|04.27.2021
|04.27.2021 22:33
|6618983
|210427-M-OQ594-1022
|6225x4150
|6.77 MB
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
