Kilo Company Receiving

Rct. Brian Calixto with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Rct. Calixto is from Fallbrook, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

