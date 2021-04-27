New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. During this time, recruits were informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which they are required to follow during recruit training, and as Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6618982 VIRIN: 210427-M-OQ594-1003 Resolution: 5862x3908 Size: 5.92 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.