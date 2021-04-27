Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Receiving [Image 4 of 6]

    Kilo Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. During this time, recruits were informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which they are required to follow during recruit training, and as Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

