Rct. Jack R. Rosenman with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Rct. Rosenman is from San Diego, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6618980 VIRIN: 210427-M-OQ594-1009 Resolution: 5755x3837 Size: 5.44 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.