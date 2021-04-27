It's What Marines Do

Luis Solano, a future Marine with Recruiting Sub-Station Fullerton, Recruiting Station Orange County, poses for a photo in Fullerton, California, on April 15, 2021. Marines at RSS Fullerton came together in order to assist Solano’s family with assistance in fixing their van, and providing him with a cell phone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)
|04.27.2021
|04.27.2021 22:53
|6618972
|210427-M-AW923-688
|2048x1876
|2.25 MB
|FULLERTON, CA, US
|1
|0
