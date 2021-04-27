Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's What Marines Do

    FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Devon G. Espizona, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Fullerton, Recruiting Station Orange County, poses for a photo with future Marine Luis Solano in Fullerton, California, on April 15, 2021. Marines at RSS Fullerton came together in order to assist Solano’s family with assistance in fixing their van, and providing him with a cell phone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:53
    Location: FULLERTON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's What Marines Do [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Orange County
    Community Relations
    Marine Corps
    12MCD
    RS ORG

