U.S. Marines at Recruiting Sub-Station Fullerton, Recruiting Station Orange County, pose for a photo with future Marine Luis Solano in Fullerton, California, on April 15, 2021. Marines at RSS Fullerton came together in order to assist Solano’s family with assistance in fixing their van, and providing him with a cell phone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6618970
|VIRIN:
|210427-M-AW923-536
|Resolution:
|2048x1413
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|FULLERTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It's What Marines Do [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
