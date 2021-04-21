Subterranean Operations

29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment leaders receive instructions on conducting maneuver formations through underground facilities from the Asymmetric Warfare Group instructors at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. The Asymmetric Warfare Group delivered training to these leaders to increase their proficiency and lethality during operations in underground facilities in highly populated cities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

