29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment leaders take instructions from the Asymmetric Warfare Group instructors for practical exercises during subterranean operations training at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. During these exercises, Soldiers walked through the process of breaching into tunnels for highly populated cities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

