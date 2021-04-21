29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment leaders control a robot during subterranean operations training at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. The training delivered by the Asymmetric Warfare Group increases the Soldiers’ capabilities and lethality for operations in underground facilities such as areas below mega-cities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 21:10 Photo ID: 6618879 VIRIN: 210421-A-FC919-700 Resolution: 5654x4272 Size: 1.59 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Subterranean Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PV1 Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.