    Subterranean Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Subterranean Operations

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment leaders control a robot during subterranean operations training at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. The training delivered by the Asymmetric Warfare Group increases the Soldiers’ capabilities and lethality for operations in underground facilities such as areas below mega-cities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Subterranean Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PV1 Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

