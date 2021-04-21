29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment leaders conduct maneuver formations through tunnels, as part of subterranean operations training, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. Conducting battle drills through the tunnel increases capabilities and lethality for operations in underground facilities such as areas below highly populated cities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

