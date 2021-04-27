Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Garrett Hooker, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 20:47 Photo ID: 6618870 VIRIN: 210426-Z-CC902-038 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 6.4 MB Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG vaccinates state inmates [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.