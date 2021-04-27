Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG vaccinates state inmates [Image 3 of 5]

    AZNG vaccinates state inmates

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Codye Rogers, 158 Headquarters Headquarters Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a state inmate at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Soldiers
    ADOC
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

