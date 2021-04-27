Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. William Smith, 996 Area Support Medical Company, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a state inmate at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 20:47 Photo ID: 6618868 VIRIN: 210426-Z-CC902-016 Resolution: 4241x2827 Size: 7.47 MB Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG vaccinates state inmates [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.