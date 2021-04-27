AZNG vaccinates state inmates

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. William Smith, 996 Area Support Medical Company, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a state inmate at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
