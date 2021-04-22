Staff Sgts. Theresa Braack and Dylan Bulick, both 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, fold a flag for fallen retired MWD Kali at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was humanely euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
A friend’s final farewell
