Staff Sgts. Theresa Braack and Dylan Bulick, both 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, fold a flag for fallen retired MWD Kali at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was humanely euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6618181 VIRIN: 210422-F-IF976-1283 Resolution: 5256x4024 Size: 2.78 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A friend’s final farewell [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.