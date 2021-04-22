A friend’s final farewell

Staff Sgts. Theresa Braack and Dylan Bulick, both 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, drape a flag over retired MWD Kali after she was humanely euthanized at the veterinary treatment facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

