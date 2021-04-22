Staff Sgt. Brandon Soto, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, pets retired MWD Kali at the veterinary treatment facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was humanely euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6618178 VIRIN: 210422-F-IF976-1100 Resolution: 3396x3660 Size: 1.67 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A friend’s final farewell [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.