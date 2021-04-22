Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A friend’s final farewell [Image 6 of 9]

    A friend’s final farewell

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Soto, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, pets retired MWD Kali at the veterinary treatment facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was humanely euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6618178
    VIRIN: 210422-F-IF976-1100
    Resolution: 3396x3660
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A friend’s final farewell [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell
    A friend’s final farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A friend&rsquo;s final farewell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    K9
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT