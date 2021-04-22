A friend’s final farewell

Retired Military Working Dog Kali lays down as her owner and previous handler, Staff Sgt. Brandon Soto, 436th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, pets her at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 22, 2021. Following seven years of service, Kali was humanely euthanized after suffering from a tumor in her abdomen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

