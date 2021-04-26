Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Departs Plymouth [Image 5 of 5]

    Carter Hall Departs Plymouth

    PLY, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210426-N-NQ285-1213
    PLYMOUTH, England (April 26, 2021) Seaman Abdul Mohammed, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), renders honors to a Royal Navy ship during a sea and anchor evolution, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Plymouth, England with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 04:29
    Photo ID: 6617624
    VIRIN: 210426-N-NQ285-1213
    Resolution: 4353x3109
    Size: 861.03 KB
    Location: PLY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Departs Plymouth [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

