210426-N-NQ285-1122

PLYMOUTH, England (April 26, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Amanda Bishop, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), supervises a sea and anchor evolution on the ship's fo'c'sle, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Plymouth, England with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 04:29 Photo ID: 6617622 VIRIN: 210426-N-NQ285-1122 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 938.89 KB Location: PLY, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Departs Plymouth [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.